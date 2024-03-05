Weather update: Scorching conditions in Limpopo and extreme fire risk in four provinces

Here's what you can expect on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 6 March.

The weather service has warned of extreme hot and uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo and extremely high fire danger in Limpopo, the Free State, the North West, and the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 6 March

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the vast areas of Limpopo, the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West, and the Tsantsabane Local Municipality and Gamagara Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Western Bushveld, Limpopo Valley, and the northern lowveld of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 6 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine weather in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme north. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/t4KgQGmdiY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine conditions over the western parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon except in the eastern Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/aNcgYXSfP2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the Western Bushveld, Limpopo Valley, and the northern parts of the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts in the afternoon.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/i8eJ08NrxZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

North-West province:

A day of fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon, awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/UulCGfz1YB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm to hot weather.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/0AWqrutjDf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy conditions in the south-east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast and over the southern interior.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/DGfF8oTJtO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the central and eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/x6h7mkPlnD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm weather is expected.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to fine and warm conditions, but partly cloudy over the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 06/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/iR7wHPmDEW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the evening with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.