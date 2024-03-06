Weather update: Severe thunderstorms expected in five provinces

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

While warm to hot conditions are expected on Thursday, the Free State, North West Province, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga will likely experience severe thunderstorms during the day.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, strong damaging wind as well as heavy downpours and flash-flooding are expected to cause damage to property, blowing-off of roofs (particularly for informal settlements) as well as flooding of susceptible roads and bridges over the eastern half of both the Free State and North West Province, Gauteng, northern KwaZulu Natal and the highveld of Mpumalanga.

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West, as well as Tsantsabane and Gamara local municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as the Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima Local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

No advisories have been issued this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Extremely hot in the lowveld otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot in the west, otherwise isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the far east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool along the coast and south-eastern interior, otherwise warm to hot but very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming south to south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme south-western parts becoming cloudy in the evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the south coast otherwise moderate to fresh reaching fresh to strong at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in places in the south, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy over northern interior in the afternoon.

It will be warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the west late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming fine in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly at first, otherwise moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy at first with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.