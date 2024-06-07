Weather update: Cold and windy conditions across SA with fog patches in the morning

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in Mpumalanga’s eastern highveld, but otherwise cold and windy conditions, with fog patches in the morning, are expected across several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 8 June

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 8 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to cold conditions with morning frost in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather over the southern and eastern parts with isolated light showers and rain over the south-eastern highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but very cold in places over the eastern highveld. It will be cool and windy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the west and south in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold over the central parts. It will be windy in the eastern and northern parts.

North-West province:

Morning fog patches in the south-west await North West residents; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cold to cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold conditions, with morning fog patches in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy at first with fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy at first, with isolated morning showers and rain in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated light showers and rain.