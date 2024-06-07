Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

7 Jun 2024

04:12 pm

Weather update: Cold and windy conditions across SA with fog patches in the morning

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Weather update 8 June 2024

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in Mpumalanga’s eastern highveld, but otherwise cold and windy conditions, with fog patches in the morning, are expected across several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 8 June

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 8 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to cold conditions with morning frost in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather over the southern and eastern parts with isolated light showers and rain over the south-eastern highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but very cold in places over the eastern highveld. It will be cool and windy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the west and south in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold over the central parts. It will be windy in the eastern and northern parts.

North-West province:

Morning fog patches in the south-west await North West residents; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cold to cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold conditions, with morning fog patches in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy at first with fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy at first, with isolated morning showers and rain in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated light showers and rain.

Read more on these topics

weather warnings

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Do you spend the weekend giving back to the community?
Elections ‘We can’t share power with the enemy’ − Malema rejects ANC coalition plans
News SAPS bomb squad called to investigate security threat on FlySafair flight
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: It’s getting cold but Ramaphosa won’t be frozen out just yet
Courts PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES