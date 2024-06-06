Weather update: Storm surges, damaging winds, waves and disruptive snow across several regions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 7 June 2024.

The weather service has warned that temperatures will decrease further over the central, eastern, and southern parts of SA, with damaging winds and waves, disruptive snow, and a storm surge expected. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for the next 3 days: temperatures decrease further tomorrow (Friday 7 June 2024) over the central, eastern and southern parts of the country while slightly increasing in the west🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/3Asr0NecgV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 6, 2024

Weather warnings, 7 June

The weather service has issued an orange level five warning for a storm surge expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Buffalo City, resulting in coastal flooding due to an increased sea level of 0.4 m above the highest astronomical high tide combined with already flooding rivers.

A yellow level two warning for damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft is expected between Plettenberg and Kosi Bay.

A yellow level two warning of damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation and small vessels taking on water is expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London, spreading to Port Edward by Friday morning.

Saws also warned of disruptive snow leading to icy roads and traffic disruption, with some passes being closed for a short period over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of both the Free State and the Northern Cape, as well as the Karoo Hoogland and Beaufort West municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool to cold conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather, but warm in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North-West province:

Fine conditions in the east await North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool, but very cold in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but very cold in the southern parts, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme west. It will become partly cloudy towards the end of the period.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast. Light snowfalls may be possible over the northern, high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast. Light snowfalls may be possible in the northern, high-lying areas, where it will be very cold.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather in the south at first, becoming cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.