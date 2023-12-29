Weather update: Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding this Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 30 December.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in three provinces, possible flash flooding in two provinces, and disruptive rain leading to flooding in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 30 December

Residents in the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the Free State and the North West province have been warned of severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads.

A yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms with possible flash flooding and isolated structural damage is expected over the extreme norther interior of the Western Cape and the extreme south-western region of the Northern Cape.

The Saws also warned of disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges and formal and informal settlements over along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 30 December

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “extreme.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in places on the highveld with fog patches along the escarpment in the morning, but otherwise partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers on the highveld. It will be warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy to cloudy and warm conditions awaits the residents of the North-West province, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered to widespread in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, widespread over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot, with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers, isolated in the east.

Western Cape:

Over the eastern parts but isolated in the southwest, Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. Heavy rainfall can be expected along the south coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon, with possible severe thunderstorms in the West Coast and the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, widespread in the west and central interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A day of fine conditions in places at first, but otherwise cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, but otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise isolated except in the north-east.