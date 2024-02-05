Weather update: Fair skies set for central areas and isolated showers in extreme east and south-west of SA

Here's what you can expect on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 6 February.

The weather service has said that conditions will be fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east and south-west. It will be warm in the southeast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 6 February

There are no weather warnings for Tuesday, 6 February 2024.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma in the Northern Cape and Laingsburg and Beaufort West municipalities in the Western Cape.

Advisories

The heatwave experienced over the Central and Little Karroo in the Western Cape, as well as Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, and Alfred Nzo Districts, Raymond Mhlaba, and Amahlathi local municipalities in the Eastern Cape, is expected to continue until Tuesday, with persistently high temperatures expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Weather outlook for Tomorrow, 06 February 2024:



Fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east and south-west. It will be warm in the south-east. pic.twitter.com/4sYeLCwm7u — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 5, 2024

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 6 February

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated evening showers and rain in the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated evening showers and rain in the lowveld and over the escarpment.

North-West province:

A day of fine and hot to very hot weather awaits the residents of the North West province, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east and along the coast in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches along the west coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the Central and Little Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy with morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. Isolated showers can be expected in places along the coast and adjacent interiors at night.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to morning fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm but hot conditions along the north coast, with isolated showers and rain expected in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.