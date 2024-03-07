Weather update: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, fire risk and heatwave warnings

Here's what you can expect on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 8 March.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours in Limpopo, high fire danger in Free State and the Northern Cape, a heatwave in Limpopo, and hot and humid conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 8 March

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds and heavy downpours that are expected to cause damage to property, blowing off of roofs (particularly for informal settlements), as well as flooding of susceptible roads and bridges over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo in the early morning.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of both the Free State and the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the escarpment and lowveld of Limpopo until Saturday. Hot and humid weather will also result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places like Limpopo and the lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 8 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy conditions with early morning showers in the extreme north, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/GHhfLNDO3N — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and hot weather but very hot to extremely hot in the lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east in the morning as well as in the evening.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/cSrpywNnu8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Western Bushveld in the morning. It will become cloudy in the east in the afternoon, with isolated showers along the escarpment in the evening.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/n1D2QksDpc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the north-east, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/VmfhSIvRGW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/Rq1QspuLzP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and cool to warm weather in the west, otherwise hot to very hot.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/IYj2j0DjBN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect light rain over the extreme south-west in the morning, but otherwise it will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/z6DvI4ftAW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot weather is expected, becoming partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy south of the escarpment.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/03/2024 pic.twitter.com/Eo68vwuHix — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in place in the east, otherwise fine and warm, but hot to very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.