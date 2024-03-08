Weather update: Heatwave to last until Saturday in Limpopo, hit other provinces from Sunday to Tuesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

While the heatwave in Limpopo will last until Saturday, the Free State, North West, Gauteng and Northern Cape will suffer similar conditions from Sunday until Tuesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, the central and western part of the Free State, and in places over the North West, on Saturday.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the escarpment and Lowveld of Limpopo until Saturday, as well as over the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West, Gauteng, the extreme north eastern parts of Northern Cape, and over the central parts of the Northern Cape from Sunday until Tuesday.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly and warm to hot but very hot over the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except in the Lowveld and northern escarpment.

Limpopo:

Fine in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld and in the south.

North West Province:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Free State:

Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east at first, otherwise fine becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the north. It will be cloudy in the west in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy over the south and eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool in places along the south and south-western coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise light and variable.

It will become light to moderate south-easterly along the south coast from early morning until the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning and evening fog in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable, becoming moderate south-easterly from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning and evening fog in places along and south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cloudy along the coast.

Drizzle may be possible along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the morning. The wind along the coast will be Light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from the south in the mid-morning spreading to the north in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.