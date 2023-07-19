Weather: Dangerous driving conditions, livestock loss due to snow

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said disruptive snow could cause hazardous driving conditions and pose a risk to livestock this week.

This alert for issued for the central and northern high-lying regions of the Eastern Cape, as well as the Free State and the southwestern regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

Chilly and damp conditions are set to prevail in the elevated regions across the Eastern Cape and the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents in the eastern parts of the Free State and the southern highveld of Mpumalanga should brace for the chill as well.

These weather conditions are anticipated to last until the end of the week.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

The southern part of the province will experience cold temperatures, while the remainder will see cool, cloudy weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

The Lowveld will be cool, while the rest of the province will see cold to very cold conditions with isolated showers and rain.

Limpopo:

The province will have cool, cloudy weather with isolated showers and rain in the eastern part.

North-West Province:

Weather will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Free State snow alert:

The province will see partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms, except in the west.

However, the east will see snowfall, leading to very cold conditions.

Northern Cape:

Fine, cold to cool weather will prevail, but the south will be very cold with initial cloudiness clearing up by the afternoon.

Coastal regions can expect fresh to strong south-easterly winds.

Western Cape:

Conditions will be cool and fine, although the eastern parts will be cold and partly cloudy. Winds along the coast will be fresh to strong and south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy, cold to very cold weather with isolated showers and rain, with more widespread precipitation along the coast in the morning.

Snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas. Coastal winds will be moderate, becoming fresh easterly to south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

The north-west will see partly cloudy conditions, while the rest of the region will have cold to very cold weather with isolated showers and rain.

Snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas.

Coastal winds will transition from moderate south-westerly to southerly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

Snow in KZN:

The western region will experience very cold conditions with snowfall on the Drakensberg mountains.

The rest of the province will see cloudy and cold weather with scattered showers and rain, widespread along the coast.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.