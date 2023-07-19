Keep your jacket on! Further ‘wintry and strong cold’ conditions ahead

By Faizel Patel

Following close on the heels of the freezing weather conditions which brought widespread snow and bitter cold a week ago, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of yet another cold front with the possibility of snow.

The service said the “cut-off low” is expected to introduce a dramatic drop in temperature, with snow in places, for the southern half of the country.

“In the days ahead, a cut-off low is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa. This system will result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces, as early as tomorrow, Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

“Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, Saws expects snowfalls to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces tomorrow, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” it said.

Gauteng and other areas

Saws said as the cut-off low develops further and intensifies during the week, cold weather, accompanied by overcast, rainy conditions, can be expected to set in over parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Mpumalanga.

“This weather will persist during Friday, when heavier falls can be expected over the western and central parts of the above-mentioned provinces. Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic.

Moreover, there is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe. Large amounts of small hail as well as strong, gusty surface winds may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions,” Saws said.

Precautions

Saws has urged motorists encountering such conditions to reduce speed and to observe safe following distances in traffic.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants. The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions.” Saws warned.

