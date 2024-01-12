Weather update: Thunderstorms expected Saturday, along with flooding in KZN, Mpumalanga

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Search and rescue operations are done on Tuesday for 10 people who were missing after the flash floods that hit Ladysmith on Christmas Eve. Picture: Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald

Much of the eastern half of South Africa can expect thunderstorms on Saturday, while KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo should be wary of more flooding.

This comes after many were believed to have perished in flash floods, dozens of bodies were recovered, and residents were evacuated and roads closed in KZN since December.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding over susceptible areas such as some stretches of roads, informal settlements as well as low-lying bridges in places over extreme south-eastern parts of Limpopo as well as the central region and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central part of the Northern Cape.

⛈️Weather warning for tomorrow,

A: Yellow level 2 for disruptive rain that will result in flooding and isolated structural damage in places along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. #saws#southafricanweather#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Jg23Kl73Nu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 12, 2024

⛈️Weather outlook for tomorrow, Partly cloudy and warm with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts. But, it will be fine and hot in the western parts. #saws#southafricanweather#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/M2vZcS1XHw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 12, 2024

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but hot in the Lowveld where isolated showers are expected.

Limpopo:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fog in the east at first, otherwise fine becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly

Western Cape:

Cloudy along the south coast and north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light southerly along the west coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate westerly to southwesterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the interior. Drizzle is possible along the coast between Gqeberha and Cannon Rocks before sunrise.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light rain in places. Afternoon isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to northeasterly, but south-easterly in the south at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.