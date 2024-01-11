Weather update: Heavy rainfall sparks flood warnings across four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 12 January.

The weather service has warned about disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 12 January

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding over parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, and in places over central and western Limpopo.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding over the southern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga and in places over eastern Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 12 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with widespread showers and thundershowers scattered in the south. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cool in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers scattered in the Lowveld and Limpopo valleys, where it will be hot.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy in the east with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can see morning fog patches in the east at first, otherwise fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern and central parts but scattered in the extreme east, where it will be cloudy at times.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy conditions along the coast with morning fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather over the southern parts and West Coast District, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the interior. Foggy conditions can be expected in the morning over the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected: morning fog in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.