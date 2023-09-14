Weather: What South Africans need to know for Friday, 15 Sept

Multiple warnings across South Africa for damaging winds, waves, and extreme fire conditions. Stay informed and safe.

South Africa’s weather service (Saws) issued a range of severe weather alerts effective tomorrow.

Weather warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves, with particular concern for coastal regions and navigation at sea.

But inland areas should not to be overlooked. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 15 September

Chilly, wet and windy weather is anticipated in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape this Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, various provinces from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal are expecting fine and warm conditions, with some areas at extreme risk for UVB sunburn.

Coastal mayhem

An orange level 5 warning indicates the potential for significant damage along the Plettenberg Bay coast by the afternoon, extending to Port Edward by evening.

Those between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay should also be on the lookout for a yellow level 4 Warning concerning disruptive wave activity affecting small harbours and ports.

The warning remains in place from Friday until Sunday.

Wild winds

Another yellow level 2 warning was issued for coastal winds between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from Friday to Saturday. This might make navigation at sea challenging.

Inland areas are not to be overlooked either.

A yellow level 2 warning is in effect for winds which may create hazardous driving conditions in regions including the Central Karoo, Little Karoo, Cape Winelands, southern Namakwa in the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape’s interior.

Fire risks

Extreme fire conditions are predicted for the central interior of the country and the western regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

This elevates the risks of reduced visibility, property damage, and potential loss of life.

Provincial weather forecast

With a range of weather conditions expected across the provinces, from extreme UVB sunburn risks in some regions to severe weather warnings in others, residents are urged to stay updated and take necessary precautions

Here’s what to expect from the weather tomorrow.

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect fine and warm conditions.

However, caution is advised as the UVB sunburn index is expected to be extreme.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, the weather will be fine and vary from cool to warm, although the Lowveld region is expected to be hot.

Limpopo

In Limpopo, the forecast suggests fine weather with warm to hot conditions.

North-West

For the North-West Province, fine and warm to hot weather is in the forecast.

Free State

Free State will experience fine and warm conditions, although winds are expected to pick up over the western and southern parts of the province.

Northern Cape

Northern Cape residents will experience fine and windy conditions. It will be warm but will turn cool in the south.

Along the coast, moderate southerly winds are expected to vary as the day progresses.

Western Cape

A mix of cloudy, windy, and cool to cold conditions are expected, with rain and showers starting in the west in the morning and spreading to the central and southern regions by the afternoon.

Snow is also expected over the high-lying areas of Cape Winelands. The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Eastern Cape

In the western half, the forecast is fine, windy, and warm but will become cloudy with isolated showers along the coast by the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, fine and windy conditions will turn cloudy in the southwest by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal

The weather in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy at times, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north.

Along the coast, winds will be moderate northeasterly but will become moderate southwesterly by evening. Extreme UVB sunburn index is expected, so take precautions.