Weather forecast for Tuesday 3 Oct: Are you ready for the heat

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 2 October.

No severe weather alerts are currently in place, but fire danger warnings are being issued. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 2 October

Fire risks are anticipated for the central and eastern regions of the Northern Cape, as well as the western sections of the North West province.

Alerts have also been issued for the Mohokare Local Municipality in the Free State, and the Walter Sisulu, Inxuba Yethemba, and Enoch Mgijima local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow.

Gauteng:

Expect a fine, warm day, but watch out for extreme levels of UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

The day will begin with morning fog along the escarpment, clearing to a warm and fine day, hotter in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

A cloudy morning with fog along the escarpment will give way to warm to hot conditions.

North-West Province:

The weather will be fine, ranging from warm to hot.

Free State:

A warm to hot day is expected.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast will clear for a fine and windy day, hot to extremely hot. Light isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the north.

The extreme north-west will be very hot, while the extreme north-east will stay cool.

Western Cape:

A cloudy, cool morning with fog patches along the west coast will turn fine and warm. The south coast will remain partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning will be fine, turning partly cloudy and warm to hot in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and hot day, with varying coastal winds.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fog in the morning in the northern interior will clear for a fine, warm day.