Weekend weather: Coastal chaos, uncomfortable heat on the cards

From high fire risks to uncomfortable heat and severe coastal warnings, South Africa is in for a day of diverse weather conditions tomorrow.

Brace yourself, South Africa, as a medley of extreme weather conditions are forecasted for tomorrow.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several warnings and advisories for various regions that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Weekend weather warnings

A Yellow Level 2 weather warning has been announced for the coastal areas stretching from Plettenberg Bay to Port St Johns.

Residents should expect destructive winds and treacherous waves that could lead to localised damage to buildings, temporary structures, and create hazardous maritime conditions.

Fire Danger Alerts:

An elevated fire risk has been issued for Free State, North West, northern regions of the Northern Cape, the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape, and the northern interiors of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extreme caution is advised.

Hot and sweltering conditions are expected to make life uncomfortable in the eastern and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

The day will be warm, even hot in the northern extremes. The UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga:

Expect warm to hot temperatures, with scorching conditions in the Lowveld areas.

Limpopo:

Hot and warm weather dominates, especially in the southwest.

North-West Province:

Hot and windy conditions will prevail.

Free State:

The weather will be windy and warm, particularly hot in the north.

Northern Cape:

Morning clouds and fog patches in the west and south, otherwise expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Western Cape:

Cloudy, windy, and cool with sporadic rain showers; weather will clear by afternoon.

Eastern Cape (Western half):

Windy conditions will prevail, with occasional showers along the coast.

Eastern Cape (Eastern half):

Conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Hot to very hot weather, becoming cloudy in the east by evening with isolated showers.

Stay prepared and stay safe.