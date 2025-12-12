Widespread storm warnings as severe weather hits SA this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 13 December 2025.

Tomorrow will be dominated by widespread thunderstorms, heavy downpours, strong winds and a real risk of flooding in several areas. Coastal regions, especially in the Western Cape, will also face damaging waves and rough sea conditions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for 13 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 13 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the north-western parts of the Free State and North West, except in the extreme east. The potentially dangerous storms can lead to flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, as well as damage to bridges and roads and to settlements or structures in populated areas (urban or rural villages).

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms was also issued over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. The storms are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges/areas.

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads. They are expected in the extreme eastern parts of North West, Gauteng, most parts of Free State except in the south and north-western parts, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, southern Limpopo, and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

A final yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption to beachfront activities, which are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 13 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the south. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm weather awaits the North West with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm weather, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the south-western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and rain in the southwest and south coast in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered thundershowers expected in the north-west, where it will be warm. It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm weather with widespread showers and thundershowers.