Saturday’s weather: Thunderstorms in NC and mostly warm conditions across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 April 2026.

Expect partly cloudy to warm conditions across the country on Saturday, 11 April, with thunderstorms likely in parts of the Northern Cape.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 11 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning and possible heavy downpours leading to localised structural damages and flooding in the central interior of Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 10-11 April 2026

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️ Severe Thundershowers#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeather #Warning pic.twitter.com/4hloU3VnOD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 10, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the Highveld and along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the eastern Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central southern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeastern parts. It will become fine in the west by the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool to warm weather, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and north in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.