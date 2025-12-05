Winds whip Cape Town as weekend rolls in

The province will experience a mix of cool coastal conditions and warm inland weather, according to the weather service.

Cape Town residents can expect a windy but largely dry weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting clear skies inland and light showers along parts of the south coast.

According to the weather service’s forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela, the province will experience a mix of cool coastal conditions and warm inland weather.

“Cloudy and cool conditions are expected along the south coast, with a 30% chance of showers until Saturday evening.

“Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Windy conditions are expected across the province, with wind strength between 20km/h to 25 km/hr and gusts between 50km/h and 55km/h in the afternoons,” Thobela said.

Saturday: Clear skies and strong afternoon wind

Saturday will bring consistently clear skies throughout the day, despite elevated afternoon gusts.

Humidity levels will decrease steadily from 75% at 2am to 55% by 2pm, before rising again to 70% by 8pm. Winds will blow predominantly from the South-Southeast and Southeast, intensifying through the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 37 km/h (20 kt) by 2pm and remain elevated into the evening.

Daytime temperatures will peak at 22°C, after a mild 17°C minimum. The weather service reports no rain and no probability of precipitation for the entire day.

Sunday: Warm afternoon with high-level clouds

Sunday is expected to start clear, with high-level clouds developing later in the day.

Humidity will again follow a similar pattern, dipping to 55% at 2pm before rising during the evening. Winds will remain moderate, blowing from the Southeast to South-Southeast at speeds between 18.5 km/h (10 kt) and 27.8 km/h (15 kt).

Temperatures will rise slightly above Saturday’s, reaching a maximum of 25°C and a minimum of 15°C.

No rainfall is expected; none has been recorded, and there is no chance of rain.

With high winds and no significant rainfall across most of the province, residents are advised to prepare for warm inland conditions, cool coastal patches, and notably gusty afternoons.

