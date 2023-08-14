UVB warnings, sun and rain: SA’s weather forecast for 15 August

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service issued the regional weather forecast for Tuesday, 15 August 2023, packed with an array of weather conditions varying by region.

The forecast includes an alarming fire danger warning. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 15 August

Despite no impact-based weather warnings and advisories, a serious fire danger warning has been raised.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated in the Gamagara Phokwane local municipalities of the Northern Cape and the Greater-Taung local municipalities of the North West province.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

The province is expected to have fine and warm weather.

Residents must be cautious, as the UVB sunburn index is marked as Very High.

Mpumalanga:

Here, the weather will be fine and warm but will become cloudy in the east from late afternoon.

These conditions will be accompanied by evening fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Limpopo anticipates fine, warm to hot weather, turning cloudy in the extreme south-east in the evening with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment.

North-West Province:

A fine and warm day is expected for the North-West Province.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme south will give way to a fine and cool-to-warm day.

Northern Cape:

Despite morning fog patches in the south-east and cold temperatures in places over the Namakwa District, the day will be fine and cool to warm.

The coastal wind will be moderate to fresh, blowing from the south.

Western Cape:

This province will experience morning fog patches in the east, and partly cloudy and cold-to-cool weather. Light rain is expected along the south coast in the afternoon.

The coastal wind will be strong, reaching near gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

Eastern Cape:

The Eastern Cape will see varied weather, from partly cloudy in the north-east and cool in places, to cloudy and cold with light rain and showers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

This region will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, except in the north-west, where it will be partly cloudy.