Date change for Bafana-Jamaica clash

Bafana will play the Reggae Boyz on Saturday behind closed doors.

Bafana Bafana will now face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, the South African Football Association have confirmed.

Bafana cagey

Kick off for the match is at 11pm SA time and the match will be played behind closed doors and will not be broadcast.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is clearly keen to keep his cards close to his chest as South Africa prepare for the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Broos had previously told reporters that Bafana would be playing Jamaica on Friday,

Jamaica have not qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, but are ranked 71st in the world, and Broos has said he is happy with the quality of opponent Bafana are facing before their World Cup opener.

The Reggae Boyz just missed out on a place at the World Cup finals, losing 1-0 in a play-off in March to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jamaica also missed out on a chance to qualify automatically for the World Cup back in November. A win at home to Curacao would have put the Reggae Boyz through, but they could only play out a goalless draw, meaning Curacao qualified automatically instead.

That result led to the resignation of former England head coach Steve McClaren and the appointment of Rudolph Speid as interim head coach.

Jamaica’s most recent game was on May 30 in the final of a friendly tournament known as the Unity Cup. They faced the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Valley Stadium in London and lost 3-0.

Jamaica Squad

This week, the Reggae Boyz announced a 22-man squad for the Bafana match.

Picture: Facebook/Jamaican Football Federation