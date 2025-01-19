South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

7 minute read

19 Jan 2025

08:00 pm

Top 10 stories of the day: Zulu King Misuzulu calls off wedding | Ga-Chuene Clinic abduction | Nurses’ union backs their own

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Top 10 stories of the day

Photo: iStock/The Citizen

In today’s news update, Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini called off his wedding with his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni, while Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba revealed that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

Furthermore, the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) has expressed its support for a nurse who appeared in a controversial viral video recorded by a Zimbabwean patient at Halfway House Clinic in Midrand on Thursday.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 19 January 2024

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Photo: Supplied

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called off his wedding with his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni and dismissed another official from royal duties, his representative and spokesperson, Prince Simphiwe Zulu,

King Misuzulu made the announcement on Sunday in a letter addressed to Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal.

Continue reading here

Suspect who abducted, raped two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo was out on parole

Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba Ga-Chuene Clinic kidnapping
Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has revealed that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

The nurses were reportedly on night shift at the clinic near Lebowakgomo on Friday, 10 January, when they were attacked and kidnapped by an armed man.

Continue reading here

Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic

Midrand Clinic Nurse Zimbabwean patient YNITU
Screengrab. Image: Zimbabwean Crime Watch Video

The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) has expressed its support for a nurse who appeared in a controversial viral video recorded by a Zimbabwean patient at Halfway House Clinic in Midrand on Thursday, 16 January.

According to YNITU’s media statement released on Friday, the widely shared video was carefully cropped to show only a portion of an hour-long confrontation.

Continue reading here

Severe thunderstorms expected in two provinces on Monday

Weather: Severe thunderstorms expected in two provinces on Monday
Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the south-western regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme north-eastern areas of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Residents in these regions should anticipate flooding.

Continue reading here

NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol

Fish Abuse NSPCA Animal Cruelty TikTok
Screengrab. Image: X/ @JustDineo_

A South African businessman and TikToker is facing criminal prosecution after posting videos on TikTok in which he allegedly force-feeds alcohol to fish, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) announced on Friday.

The man, who describes himself on TikTok as an entrepreneur, CEO and innovator, was filmed in two separate incidents of alleged animal cruelty.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Police on Stilfontein misinformation | Mbenenge sex tape allegations | Mark Lifman murder case

Read more on these topics

abduction King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Top 10 stories of the day Unions

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol
News Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic
South Africa Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni
Lotto Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 18 January 2025
Lotto Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 18 January 2025

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES