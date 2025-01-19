Top 10 stories of the day: Zulu King Misuzulu calls off wedding | Ga-Chuene Clinic abduction | Nurses’ union backs their own

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

In today’s news update, Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini called off his wedding with his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni, while Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba revealed that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

Furthermore, the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) has expressed its support for a nurse who appeared in a controversial viral video recorded by a Zimbabwean patient at Halfway House Clinic in Midrand on Thursday.

News Today: 19 January 2024

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Photo: Supplied

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called off his wedding with his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni and dismissed another official from royal duties, his representative and spokesperson, Prince Simphiwe Zulu,

King Misuzulu made the announcement on Sunday in a letter addressed to Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal.

Suspect who abducted, raped two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic in Limpopo was out on parole

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has revealed that the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and rape of two nurses at Ga-Chuene Clinic was out on parole at the time of the attack.

The nurses were reportedly on night shift at the clinic near Lebowakgomo on Friday, 10 January, when they were attacked and kidnapped by an armed man.

Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic

Screengrab. Image: Zimbabwean Crime Watch Video

The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) has expressed its support for a nurse who appeared in a controversial viral video recorded by a Zimbabwean patient at Halfway House Clinic in Midrand on Thursday, 16 January.

According to YNITU’s media statement released on Friday, the widely shared video was carefully cropped to show only a portion of an hour-long confrontation.

Severe thunderstorms expected in two provinces on Monday

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the south-western regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme north-eastern areas of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Residents in these regions should anticipate flooding.

NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol

Screengrab. Image: X/ @JustDineo_

A South African businessman and TikToker is facing criminal prosecution after posting videos on TikTok in which he allegedly force-feeds alcohol to fish, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) announced on Friday.

The man, who describes himself on TikTok as an entrepreneur, CEO and innovator, was filmed in two separate incidents of alleged animal cruelty.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

