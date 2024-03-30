MK party worried about Zuma’s safety after second crash

The MK party is calling on the police's top brass to investigate an accident involving party leader Jacob Zuma

Zuma was heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for the MK party. Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The uMkhonto weSizwe political party (MK) is worried about the safety of its leader former President Jacob Zuma after he escaped unscathed in a dramatic car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The crash happened shortly before 7pm on Thursday night on a road in Eshowe, just hours after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) barred Zuma from standing in the May 29 general elections.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa speak about Zuma’s crash

“I did hear about the unfortunate situation of an accident nature in KZN involving the security detail of Former President Jacob Zuma. I was informed that he l was not harmed in the accident and he's safe” President Cyril Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/q77pMEUXpa March 29, 2024

Two crashes

While Zuma was rushed to safety MK Party spokesperson Nhlamula Ndlela said this is not Zuma’s first car accident.

“Two car accidents in a space of a year and a half, both accidents committed by purported “drunk drivers” who manage to drive directly into President Zuma’s motorcade. This looks like a deliberate attempt to assassinate President Zuma.”

Ndlela told The Citizen that social media posts claiming the former president’s accident was allegedly staged is fake news.

“A state president, 82-years old wanting to stage his own car accident with all his security detail with close to six to eight men is not even worth looking at.”

“We call upon our members and society at large to remain disciplined and calm in the wake of these malicious attempts to defocus and weaken us as we head towards 29 May 2024 National elections,” Ndlela said.

Foul play

MK head of elections Musa Mkhize told SABC on Friday that Zuma was safe where he is being kept, but suspected “foul play.”

“What happened last night, I must say that unfortunately we have been waiting for it to happen. It had happened because the president was warned that come before the day of elections, he will be lying in hospital. We don’t know what else more is coming. Thanks to the Presidential Protection Unit members who managed to keep the president safe.”

The MK party is calling on the police’s top brass to investigate the accident involving Zuma.

Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa also weighed in on Zuma’s crash.

Arrest

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on charges of drunk, reckless, and negligent driving after he crashed into Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Zuma was in the vehicle with his protectors at the time of the collision and were not injured.

“No one was injured, including members of the Presidential Protection Services (PPS). The former president was evacuated and taken to his residence.”

According to Mathe, the suspect has been detained and is expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

