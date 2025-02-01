Maswanganyi’s Panenka earns Pirates victory over Chiefs in Soweto derby

The victory saw Pirates close the gap from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to three points.

Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Maswanganyi’s cheeky penalty deep in referee’s optional time was enough to earn the Buccaneers the three points and the bragging rights in the Soweto derby.



ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos delighted to see less ‘fat-ass’ players in the PSL



The victory saw Pirates close the gap from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to three points and Amakhosi remained fifth after the loss.

The full capacity crowd at Soccer City was treated to some nice football from both teams as they took each other on.

Pule Mmodi wasted a glorious chance to give Amakhosi an early lead in the second minute following a mistake at the back by Thabiso Sesane. Mmodi found himself in a one-on-one situation with Sipho Chaine and he tried to dribble past him, but the goalkeeper did well to extend his hand and took the ball away from him.

The Buccaneers then took control of the game, but they didn’t create many goalscoring opportunities until the 22nd minute when Relebohile Mofokeng was found by a perfect pass from Patrick Maswanganyi, but Inacio Miguel rescued Chiefs and kicked the ball away.

Two minutes later, a mix-up at the back by Chiefs almost cost them dearly. Bruce Bvuma tried to clear a back pass, but the ball landed on the path of Thalente Mbatha who tried to catch him off his line, but his long range shot went wide of goal.

Tshegofatso Mabasa wasted a great chance to put Pirates and also break his duck in the Soweto derby in the lead in the 38th minute following another mistake by Bvuma, but Mabasa shot wide of goal from close range.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at the half-time break.

Both coaches made changes earlier on in the second half as they tried to change the complexion of the game. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro introduced Kabelo Dlamini for Mohau Nkota, while Nasreddine Nabi brought in new signing Thabo Cele for George Matlou.

Mabasa was presented with a chance to redeem himself in the 56th minute, but was denied by Bvuma and a minute later Maswanganyi hit the side netting as Pirates continued to put pressure on Chiefs.

Ranga Chivaviro almost gave Chiefs the lead in the 74th minute when he turned and shot at goal and almost caught Chaine off guard, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Deon Hotto thought he had stolen all the three points for Pirates in the 82nd minute when he outpaced the Chiefs defence, but was denied by Bvuma. And five minutes later the sel-same Hotto was denied by Bvuma again.

Just when it looked like the teams would share the spoils, Pirates were given the break when referee Masixole Bambiso awarded them a penalty in the 93rd minute after Njabulo Blom was adjudged to have fouled Mofokeng inside the penalty area. Maswanganyi stepped up and beat Bvuma with a Panenka.