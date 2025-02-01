Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

1 Feb 2025

10:39 am

Pirates youngsters are better than us, says Chiefs’ Shabalala

Shabalala pleaded with his teammates not to be jealous of the talented Pirates youngsters.

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby press conference at Soweto Theatre in Soweto on Thursday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Ahead of today’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs forward Mduduzi Shabalala has admitted that the Bucs young talent outshines that of Amakhosi in terms of performance.

Chiefs and Pirates will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering Betway Premiership clash at a sold-out FNB Stadium.

Bragging rights and three points will be at stake when the Soweto giants collide in what has been termed as a “Battle of Cocomelons” because both teams will have many youngsters playing in this titanic clash this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the game, Shabalala pleaded with his teammates not to be jealous of the talented Pirates youngsters like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota.

“The Pirates youngsters are performing better than us, not just in South Africa, but on the continent as well, we need to be honest,” Shabalala told reporters at the Soweto theatre in Jabulani this week.

“You can see how they play, they have gained a lot of experience at such a young age. You can see they are growing in each and every game. I think it’s for us to learn from them and not be jealous.

“Our time will come. We just have to keep our heads up and continue working hard. I think by working with the technical team, we will reach our potential and our best,” added Shabalala.

Kick-off for the Soweto derby is 3.30pm.

