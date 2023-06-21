Soweto Marathon will go ahead: Officials dismiss cancellation claim

By Wesley Botton

This year’s Soweto Marathon has not been cancelled, officials have confirmed, following claims that the event had been called off.

After some controversy which arose last year regarding broadcast rights, three members of the Soweto Marathon Trust were suspended by Athletics South Africa (ASA). They included chairman Sello Khunou, Ishe Sadiki and Pamela Tainton.

A media statement released this week claiming the race had been scratched had been issued by the suspended individuals.

ALSO READ: Despite struggles, the Soweto Marathon remains one of SA’s best races

“The ongoing dispute between ASA and the Soweto Marathon Trust regarding the broadcast rights remains unresolved,” Khunou said in the statement.

“Furthermore, ASA, through Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), informed the Soweto Marathon Trust that the Soweto Marathon race has been removed from CGA’s calendar of races for the year 2023.

“It is thereby, unfortunately and with reluctance, that the Soweto Marathon Trust announces the cancellation of the 2023 edition.”

Reacting yesterday to the announcement, provincial federation Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) insisted the race would go ahead as planned.

The earlier story giving the news that the 2023 edition of the People's Race was canceled is not correct, the People's race will be held, we ask that runners follow official channels for updates. See story on SABC Sports for full story https://t.co/a81iI7ITvR— Soweto Marathon (@SowetoMarathon) June 21, 2023

“We are concerned that disgruntled suspended members are trying to put the sport into disrepute and hold the race at ransom,” CGA said.

“CGA cannot allow that the race is governed by individuals other than beneficiary clubs of Soweto who are the rightful owners of the race.

“The 2023 Soweto Marathon race is not cancelled. The working committee is in a process of submitting a detailed plan for hosting a successful race.”

Ongoing controversy

The Soweto Marathon remains one of South Africa’s most popular road running races. It has, however, repeatedly faced controversy regarding broadcast rights.

In 2013, the race was called off after organisers insisted they wanted a cut of Athletics South Africa’s broadcast deal with the SABC.

Similarly, while last year’s race went ahead, the event was not broadcast live. This after officials insisted they wanted to be involved in ASA broadcast negotiations.

They ultimately refused to allow SuperSport to cover the event.

READ MORE: ‘It’s disturbing’: Soweto Marathon locked in ongoing broadcast battle

The conflict which arose from last year’s controversy resulted in the suspension of Khunou, Sadiki and Taintont.

The 28th edition of the Soweto Marathon will be held on 5 November, starting and finishing at Nasrec.