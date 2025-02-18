Soweto teacher probed for alleged rape of grade 11 pupil

The reported incident occurred last Thursday at the teacher's house.

A 45-year-old teacher at Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto has been accused of raping a Grade 11 pupil.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the reported incident occurred last Thursday at the teacher’s house.

Teacher removed

Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Matome Chiloane, said he was deeply disturbed and devastated by the incident, adding that the teacher has been precautionarily removed from the school.

“This measure is taken to prioritise the safety and well-being of the affected learner and the broader school community. The department will also ensure that all due processes are followed to address this matter appropriately.

“A police case has been opened against the educator, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this allegation accordingly,” Chiloane said.

ALSO READ: Ex-teacher accused of child porn and sexual grooming granted bail

Support

Chiloane said the department’s psycho-social support Unit will be deployed to provide trauma counselling to the affected learner.

“Recognising the emotional and psychological impact of this incident, we are committed to ensuring the learner receives the necessary support, and academic assistance will be arranged to minimise any disruption to her education. We are profoundly devastated by this serious allegation against this educator.

“Educators are custodians of education and youth development in our schools. As such, they should not engage in actions that could potentially traumatise the young minds that they are teaching, especially such injustices that continue to plague our democratic society,” Chiloane said.

Rape condemned

Chiloane has condemned the incident.

“As the department, we vehemently condemn such actions in our schools and society at large. We call upon law enforcement agencies to handle this case with the sensitivity it deserves.

“We remain committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners. Any form of alleged misconduct by educators will not be tolerated,” MEC Chiloane.

Learner dies

Last year, Chiloane shared the details of the grim death of a grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve.

The girl was raped and strangled.

According to the department, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the girl’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window, and reportedly raped and strangled her.

It is alleged that the girl’s parents were sleeping in another room, and only realised what took place in the morning when they tried to wake her.

ALSO READ: Priest sentenced to life for multiple rapes of teens in KZN