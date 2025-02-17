Gay imam Muhsin Hendricks’ murder sends shockwaves through country

Hendricks, believed to be the world's first openly gay imam, was shot in a suspected hit in Gqeberha over the weekend.

Hendricks was gunned down in an apparent hit in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on the morning of Saturday. Picture: Facebook/Pys Sem

The murder of the world’s first openly gay imam, Muhsin Hendricks, has sent shockwaves through South Africa.

Hendricks was gunned down in an alleged hit in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Saturday morning.

While speculation remains rife, police said the motive for his murder is unknown, and investigations are continuing.

‘Tragic, cowardly, and merciless targeted assassination’

The Claremont Main Road Mosque condemned the murder of Hendricks.

“We unequivocally condemn this tragic, cowardly, and merciless targeted assassination of this Muslim leader within the LGBTQIA+ community. We are profoundly shocked and deeply disturbed by this extreme act of violence. At the heart of our faith is the absolute sanctity, reverence and sacredness of human life.

“No theological dispute, no matter how profound, and no jurisprudential difference, no matter how contested, can ever justify murder. Extrajudicial killings violate every ethical, moral, and spiritual, principle we uphold,” it said.

ALSO READ: Muhsin Hendricks, world’s ‘first openly gay imam’, shot dead [VIDEO]

‘Motivated by hatred’

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) also expressed the shocking killing of Hendricks and has called on police to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation, ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“The sanctity of human life is a fundamental tenet of Islam, and the unlawful taking of life is a grave transgression, both in religious jurisprudence and within the legal framework of the Republic of South Africa.

“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred toward Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community or any other community,” the MJC said.

‘Assault on all movements’

On Sunday, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities expressed shock at the murder.

“This savage murder of Imam Hendricks is a stark reminder that the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa continues to experience discrimination and hate crimes, despite our nations progressive legislation such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act (2023), enshrined in part to protect the rights of the queer community.

“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organisations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa,” the stated the department in a statement.

ALSO READ: Life sentences for LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha’s killers

‘Sexual orientation’

The EFF’s Nazier Paulsen on Monday said, “no stone must be left unturned” to bring Hendricks’s killers to book.

“We cannot have people being murdered for their sexual orientation. The LGBTQIA+ community should be protected from the monsters among us. Imam Moegsien Hendricks never sought my destruction as a straight Muslim, neither was he ever hateful towards straight Muslims.

“[It is] sad that many straight Muslims couldn’t afford him the same respect,” Paulsen said in a statement.

The EFF called on the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, to prioritise the case and for justice to be served for Hendricks.

‘He told me he was attracted to men’

Hendricks’ cousin, Moegsien Hendricks, recalled fond memories of his cousin in a statement on Sunday.

“Cousin Muhsin, brother from another mother, best friend, often slept over during school holidays. We talked until the early hours of the morning. Mostly told each other dry Hendricks jokes. It was in one of those long conversations that he told me he was attracted to men.

“He shared that he fasted every Tuesday and Thursday for over a year. He regularly got up early to make special prayers to ask God to “cure” him. He felt guilty and was hoping the Almighty would answer his prayers. He was also hoping that by getting married, he would feel different,” he said,

‘He made peace with himself’

Moegsien said his cousin found “peace when he made peace with himself.”

“That prompted him to start an organisation to support others going through what he went through. He counselled many young people who were contemplating taking their own life because they were excommunicated by their family and felt shame and guilt. Muhsin gave them a home, love and hope.”

Murder

The Citizen on Sunday reported that Hendricks was visiting Bethelsdorp Extension 24 in Gqeberha when the gold Volkswagen T-Roc he was travelling in was ambushed in Haley Place by people in a Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie at about 10am.

Two men got out, and one fired several shots through the T-Roc’s passenger window before fleeing the scene.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg told The Citizen that Hendricks’ driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed.

Police have launched a manhunt for Hendricks’ killers.

Gay imam

Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay back in 1996, the same year when he founded the organisation The Inner Circle.

A long-standing activist who has worked with interfaith communities around the world, he has done independent research on Islam and sexual diversity.

He recently founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation (the strangers) in Cape Town, where he served as executive director, and was also the administrator of the Compassion-centred Islam (CCI Network) for inclusive scholars and religious leaders.

Al-Ghurbaah supports the LGBTQI+ and has programmes that help Muslims with their sexuality and their faith.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘I’m happy to be an international criminal’ – Malema hits back at Musk