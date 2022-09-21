Sportech owner Chad Wentzel killed in Johannesburg

Narissa Subramoney

Messages of condolences for well-known petrol head, Johannesburg-based Chad Wentzel, are pouring in on social media.

Details around Wentzel’s death remain unclear, but it’s alleged he was attacked by a staff member in his workshop in Longmeadow Business Estate.

Wentzel’s former racing partner Grant McCleery told The Citizen that Wentzel was attacked with a hammer. The staff member who allegedly bludgeoned him to death was apparently caught red-handed trying to dispose of the body.

“His personal assistant had gone to the shop in the evening for something else when she saw the employee trying to wrap the body,” explained McCleery.

“When she saw that, she panicked and ran out, and so did the attacker. He is still at large, and police haven’t caught him yet.”

According to a report by Bedfordview and Edenvale News, the Sebenza SAPS opened a case of murder after a man was killed at Longmeadow Business Estate.

Sebenza SAPS’ communications officer Sergeant Sharon Tsotsotso said the man was killed on 19 September, after he was struck with a hammer on the head.

“It’s believed the victim and the suspect, an employee, were allegedly involved in an argument before the victim was struck,” Tsotsotso told Bedfordview and Edenvale News.

The motoring community is reeling after details about Wentzel’s brutal murder emerged on social media.

“I hear Sportech’s Chad Wentzel has passed away. A very sad day… RIP Bud. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. A big loss to Family, Motorsport and the Bedfordview CPF,” said one user, Jacques Steyn.

Sportech’s Chad Wentzel was murdered with a hammer. Picture – Screengrab.

McCleery described Wentzel’s passing as a huge loss to the local motoring community.

“I raced with Chad, and later on, we were both driving instructors at Audi.”

*This is a developing story.