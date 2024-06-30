Madonsela says it’s up to ANC to deal with graft-accused Zizi Kodwa

Questions have been raised about the ANC's renewal process after Kodwa was sworn-in as an MP.

Former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, says it is up to the African National Congress (ANC) to reflect on the calibre of leaders that are sent to represent the party in Parliament.

Madonsela was reacting to the swearing in of former Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the seventh administration despite being criminally charged.

“It’s now a matter of the party concerned that what is now their internal policy regarding who it sends to parliament,” Madonsela said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Zizi Kodwa’s fate in ANC’s hands

Madonsela said she had gone through the various election manifestos and had noted that among the ANC‘s priorities was sending capable and deserving leaders into public service.

“The former governing party which could be a minority party if it chose to be has said it’s going through a renewal process and it’s up to them to ask questions are we sending people in parliament based on a commitment to a renewed organisation,” she said.

The former public protector said Kodwa‘s arrest was as a result of investigations into state capture.

But she highlighted that Kodwa himself was not charged with state capture.

“Mr Kodwa was not implicated in the state capture investigation that was ordered by myself. I do not believe that Mr Kodwa was charged with state capture,” Madonsela said.

The former minister’s arrest was a result of alleged corruption related to a bribe from a private company.

Kodwa had resigned a few weeks ago as Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister after being arrested and making his appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court .

He was released on R30 000 bail. The case was postponed to 23 July 2024.

ANC step-aside rule

Kodwa’s return as an MP was a surprise to many South Africans since he decided to step aside as a member of ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

The step-aside policy was a result of the ANC’s renewal process, where criminally charged members are expected to “step-aside” until they are cleared in the courts.

But it seemed that there was a loop hole in the interpretation of this rule.

A faction of the ANC had criticised the step aside rule claiming that it was designed to deal with the opponents of the current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kodwa had been questioned by reporters about his return to public office, but he told reporters that his return to Parliament was through ANC’s internal processes.

According to the ANC, Kodwa will leave Parliament if found guilty and convicted.