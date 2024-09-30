Struggle heroes come home

Remains of 42 who fought for freedom back in SA for decent burial.

Brigadier-General Retired Lulu Siwisa, a former combatant with the Azania People’s Liberation Army, carries the remains of one of exhumed bodies during a handover ceremony at the Museum of Human Sciences in Harare last Wedensday. Picture: AFP

The remains of Duma Nokwe, the first African advocate and ANC secretary-general, who died in exile in Zambia 40 years ago, was among those repatriated recently.

They include former Pan Africanist Congress leader Letsholo Edwin Makoti, renowned journalist Todd Matshikiza and MK combatant Basil February.

The remains of 42 liberation heroes and heroines were received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion last Wednesday.

Families find closure as repatriation wishes are fulfilled

Nokwe’s daughter, Dr Nomvuyo Nokwe, said it was an emotional moment for the families of the 42 fighters.

“It has been overwhelming but hearing them call my father’s name was very emotional. “Our mother died, and this was her last wish. Though she is not alive to see it, we are happy that it has been fulfilled.

“Finally, they will both be put to rest together. She has been waiting for her husband, and we will lay them both in their final resting place,” she said.

Nokwe was elected secretary-general of the ANC between 1958 and 1969 and served in the youth league from 1953 to 1958.

Despite facing trial, banning orders, frequent arrests on trivial charges, and a violent police assault on one occasion, Nokwe continued his political work in exile during the early 1960s until he died in Lusaka at the age of 50.

“He was truly a man of the people – someone with integrity who loved what he did. “But he never deprived us of his love.

Even with his busy schedule, he always made time for each of his six children individually.

When he was away, we never felt his absence because he made up for it when he returned,” she said.

The repatriation and homecoming ceremony included the remains of 25 PAC leaders who were buried in Zambia and Zimbabwe during apartheid.

Secretary-general of PAC Ape Pooe said the historic repatriation project would bring long-awaited closure to families.

Also returned were the remains of former PAC chair John Nyathi Pokela, who was leading the central committee of the PAC when he was martyred in June 1985 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“We are honoured to welcome back these fallen and unsung heroes of our struggle,” said Pooe.

“These are the individuals who dedicated their lives to the freedom and dignity of the Azanian people.

“Their return marks a significant chapter in the long journey of liberation.

“They are finally to be laid to rest in the land they fought so courageously to liberate. They devoted their lives to the emancipation of the African people from the yoke of apartheid and settler-colonialism.”

Dr Balungile Zondi, anthropologist and University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer, said: “South Africa is welcoming back its heroes and heroines, those who fought for freedom.

“They are now coming home to be reunited with their ancestors, and this process contributes to the nation’s memory and legacy,” Zondi said.

