Suspect dead in shootout with police in Okhalweni, KZN

A suspect has been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred in the Okhalweni area in KwaMaphumulo on Sunday afternoon

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers acted on intelligence about a man who was in possession of a firearm and was driving a vehicle at Maphumulo CBD.

“Intelligence was operationalised, and the identified vehicle was found parked along the road at Okhalweni. When the police approached the vehicle, they found two passengers inside, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

“When the driver came back, he noticed police at his vehicle and turned back. Police gave chase, and the suspect opened fire towards the police. In self-defence, police returned fire and during the shootout, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspect was found in possession of a firearm with a serial number filed off.

“No officer sustained any injuries during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Double murder suicide

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have opened two murder dockets following a tragic shooting involving one of their own.

This comes after a police captain from Hillbrow police station allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and her brother during her birthday celebration in Protea, Soweto.

Three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night.

Birthday celebrations

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a police captain’s girlfriend, who was also a SA Police Service officer, was shot at their home.

“It is alleged that the group was celebrating the birthday of the captain’s girlfriend.

“The captain reportedly called the girlfriend to the side, and that is when people saw him draw a firearm and shoot her and her brother dead while three other civilians sustained injuries. He then turned the gun on himself,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, expressed sadness over the incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

