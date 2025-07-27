Weather update: Here’s what to expect on Monday

Cold weather is expected on Monday, 28 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects isolated showers along the east coast and the northeastern parts of the country.

Possible damaging winds and waves are anticipated along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Nama Khoi municipality of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service forecasts partly cloudy conditions over the central and western parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to cold weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold weather.

Limpopo: Morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold.

North West: Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold weather.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. It will be windy in some areas of the west.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Misty conditions in places over in the south during the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places over the West Coast district. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southeasterly, becoming moderate easterly from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but cold in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly to northerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast with morning showers along the north coast. It will become fine in the south in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, southerly to south-westerly in the north, and otherwise light westerly to north-westerly. It will become moderate to fresh northeasterly in the south from late morning, spreading to Kosi Bay by late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

