Remembering Tate Makgoe: A legacy of dedication and service

Cheryl Kahla

Pule Herbert Isak Makgoe, affectionately known as Tate Makgoe, passed away in a car accident shortly after 12 am on Sunday, 5 March 2023.

Makgoe served his people and country with distinction, particularly in the Education Sector.

His contributions to the fight for democracy and equality will be remembered and celebrated by all who knew him.

Tate Makgoe obituary

The late MEC was born in Tumahole, Parys, and was one of the longest-serving Members of the Executive Council in Free State.

Makgoe is survived by his wife Ivy, with whom he had three children – Palesa, Maki, and Junior.

Education

Makgoe earned multiple degrees including Chemical Engineering, a Bachelor of Commerce, an Honours degree in Bachelor of Commerce, and a Master’s in Business Leadership.

He was also pursuing his PhD in Leadership in Education at the time of his death.

Political career

Throughout his career in government, Makgoe served in several important positions and portfolios, including:

Free State MEC for Finance,

Tourism and Environmental Affairs,

Agriculture,

Public Safety,

Security and Liaison,

and Education.

Since being appointed as MEC for Education in 2009, Makgoe took the province to the number-one position with regard to matric results.

Freedom fighter

Makgoe was a dedicated political activist who was imprisoned in Sun City Prison from 1986 to 1991 due to his involvement in the struggle against apartheid.

After the unbanning of the ANC, he continued to work tirelessly for the party, serving as a member of the Northern Free State Regional Executive Committee in 1991 and later as the ANC Election Campaign Manager in the Free State in 1994.

From 1998 to 2001, he held the position of Provincial Treasury and was a Member of the Executive Committee of the ANC in the Free State.

He remained an active member of the Provincial Executive Member of the ANC in the province until his passing.

Transforming education

Makgoe was known for his commitment to the eradication of poverty and underdevelopment.

As the MEC of Education in the Free State, he helped to make the province one of the best-performing regions for consecutive years.

According to Stephen Tau, The Citizen’s senior reporter and host of the Talk with Tau podcast, “the Free State under his leadership has for the longest time been the leading province every year when the matric results are released.”

“In fact, there has also been growing calls in recent times for him to take the helm at a national level,” Tau said.