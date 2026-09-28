Taxi Boss Oupa ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane brought down by Madlanga Commission

Sindane also sought to block the Madlanga Commission from using his WhatsApp messages.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Oupa Bafana Sindane, the “King of the Sky,” is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission.

This follows the rejection of his attempt to delay his testimony last week. Sindane was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

Court application

However, Sindane’s legal team filed an urgent High Court application seeking to block the commission from compelling him to appear.

Sindane also sought to block the Madlanga Commission from using his WhatsApp messages.

The matter is set down for hearing on 6 October 2026, where judges will decide whether the subpoena stands despite his health claims.

Application rejected

The Madlanga Commission on Friday ordered that evidence linked to Sindane be heard on Monday after it rejected his postponement application

The commission said it operates under highly constrained timelines. While the Presidency announced an extension of the commission’s term to 25 January 2027, the Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga emphasised that this does not ease the scheduling pressure.

“The extension is not meant to accommodate witnesses who, through tardiness or for other unjustifiable reasons, are unable to testify before the commission as required. Thus, the adverse impact just referred to will persist even after the latest extension of the term of the commission has been granted.”

Medical certificate

Although Sindane presented a valid medical certificate, it indicated that he would be fit to return to “work” on 28 September 2026.

Chief Evidence Leader, Mathew Chaskalson, suggested that Sindane’s WhatsApp chats be led in his absence to avoid losing time.

Sindane objected, claiming this would cause prejudice.

Because the medical certificate indicated Sindane would be available on 28 September, the Chairperson ruled that the evidence must proceed on that day, as Sindane’s presence would allow him to counter any potential prejudice.

Illness

Madlanga noted that if Sindane’s condition deteriorated and he produced a new medical certificate on or before 28 September, the court would consider a new postponement application on its merits.

Sindane’s testimony was expected to focus on alleged networks and connections within the taxi industry and would have followed that of his associate and fellow taxi boss, Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Money laundering

Sindane and Sibanyoni are co-accused in an extortion and money-laundering case.

The state alleges that between 2022 and 2025, Sibanyoni, Sindane, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, and Philemon Msiza forced a businessman operating in the Nkangala district to hand over more than R2.2 million in so-called “protection fees”.

According to the allegations, the businessman was threatened with having his operations shut down if he failed to pay.

Sindane also faces money-laundering charges allegedly connected to the proceeds.