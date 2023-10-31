Teacher suspended after shocking corporal punishment video goes viral

A teacher has been suspended for using corporal punishment.

In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of pupils, a teacher in the Eastern Cape education system has been suspended for using corporal punishment on pupils. The incident, captured on video, has ignited public outrage and gone viral on social media platforms.

The disturbing incident occurred at Mbodleni Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere, and involved a teacher resorting to caning pupils on their buttocks. This event has drawn sharp criticism and deep concern from various quarters.

Corporal punishment abolished

The South African government officially abolished corporal punishment in schools back in 1996 in alignment with the South African Schools Act. As per this legislation, the use of physical punishment on pupils is not only against educational policy but also a criminal offense.

In response to the incident, the provincial education department swiftly suspended the teacher in question, pending a thorough investigation. Moreover, all the affected pupils have been provided with counseling and debriefing to help them cope with the traumatic experience.

Criminal case

Parents of the pupils have the option to file criminal charges of common assault against the teacher, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Speaking to News24 children’s rights advocacy group Khula Community Development Project expressed shock and dismay over the incident, emphasising the importance of positive discipline in schools. This incident also occurred at a crucial juncture, as students were preparing for their final examinations, adding to the distress.

At this time, no official police cases have been opened, according to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, but this may change pending further developments.

Behaviour condemned

In response to the incident, teacher unions have condemned the behavior in unequivocal terms. The Professional Educators’ Union (PEU) Secretary-General, Ben Machipi, stressed their commitment to educating and reminding their members to refrain from using corporal punishment on any pupil. He said not only was corporal punishment against the law, but it also had the potential to tarnish the teaching profession.

The National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) described the incident as “unbelievable”, underscoring the dignity of the affected children and the injury caused. Naptosa’s executive director, Basil Williams, expressed astonishment that corporal punishment was still taking place in some schools in this day and age.