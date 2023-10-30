Teams to battle it out in Discovery Alex League soccer championship

Excitement has been building in schools in Alexandra as they prepare for the Discovery Alex Primary School Soccer League championship.

The tournament wraps up on Wednesday, 1 November when top teams in the divisions for both boys and girls will go head-to-head in the semi-finals and final matches in their quest to win the trophy.

The league, sponsored by Discovery, includes players from local primary schools playing soccer against each other once a week for eight weeks. Established in 2013, the Discovery Alex Primary School Soccer League forms part of the Discovery Johannesburg Primary Schools Soccer Programme.

“Our schools soccer programme is a powerful platform that encourages community engagement and healthier living from an early age,” explains Celeste Williams, Head of Marketing for Discovery Vitality and Discovery Sponsorships. “It aligns with Discovery’s core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing their lives.”

Image: Supplied

A celebration of talent in Alex

Each year, 360 U12 players from 12 primary schools in Alex participate in the league – which consists of a girls and boys division. At the end of the eight weeks, the league concludes in an epic championship event with the top schools battling it out.

Around 40 educators are involved in coaching players and running the Discovery Alex Primary School Soccer League Programme.

“The league is a huge collaborative effort, and we are so grateful to all the partners involved in this league. Our partners include local football associations and City of Joburg. It is also endorsed by the district and national departments of basic education and sports. Local football associations are enormously helpful with technical matters.”

At the start of the league, Discovery provides each school with two sets of soccer kits, consisting of 30 kits for the individual players in the girls’ and boys’ division.

“The talent on display during the matches is astounding. The league has been used as a feeder by local junior teams. We’ve seen players from the girls’ division move on to the Blue Birds Ladies Academy that plays in the Sasol regional league. Ten players who once played in the Discovery Alex Primary School Soccer League Programme have also been promoted to play in the senior league.”

Image: Supplied

Discovery playing the field since 2009

Launched in 2009, the Discovery Johannesburg Primary Schools Soccer Programme consists of a series of soccer tournaments for primary schools in Johannesburg. It includes the Discovery Festival, the Discovery Knock-Out Cup and the Discovery Alex Primary School Soccer League.

The programme has been extended to high schools to support and inspire players aged 14 to 19. More than 1,000 players take part in the high school tournament.

A much-anticipated championship



Image: Supplied

The final event usually attracts around 500 spectators, including the players that aren’t in the finals, who come dressed in their Discovery soccer kits. Last year’s winners in the girls soccer division was Mc Weiler Primary School, and Bovet Primary School won the boys division.

“Throughout the entire league the friendly rivalry builds between the schools. This reaches a climax at the finals, which is an explosion of talent and community spirit.”

All participating schools are given a healthy meal from Discovery Vitality partner, Nando’s, on the day.

“After the event, the schools will select 15 of the best players from each division to take part in the Discovery Festival next year,” concludes Williams.