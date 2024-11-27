15-year-old to spend 43 years in jail for murder of school principal

15-year-old to spend 43 years in jail for murder of school principal. Picture: iStock

A 15-year-old boy will spend 43 years in jail after he was found guilty of the murder of a school principal in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The teen appeared in the Nongoma Regional Court last week where the sentence was handed down.

He was also sentenced for theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Robbery and murder

Police Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the teenager robbed and killed 61-year-old Alpheus Mphumuzeni Ntuli in April 2023,

“Ntuli, who was a school principal at Bhekintinta High School in Nongoma, was reported missing on that day. When police were driving to a police station from Bhanganoma cottages where Ntuli was residing, they spotted his vehicle driving along Mkhuze Road.

“When they approached, the suspect sped off but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A little later Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a river bank under a bridge at Odwaleni area. His body was found with open wounds on the head and bruises all over the body,” Netshiunda said.

Arrest

Netshiunda said officers traced the suspect to his place of residence at Kwa Mnqandi in Toyisa area where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition which he had stolen from his grandfather.

“The teenager was arrested and made several court appearances before pleading guilty to all charges, leading to his sentence,” Netshiunda said.

Teen jailed for murder

This is the second teen has been sent to jail for murder.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to five years in jail for the murder of a teenager in the Eastern Cape.

The Veeplaas resident appeared in the New Brighton Regional Court where the sentence was handed down.

The minor pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting to unlawfully and unintentionally killing the victim by stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court considered the minor’s age and status as a first-time offender when sentencing him to compulsory residence at Burgerdorp Child and Youth Centre under Section 76(1) of the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008.

