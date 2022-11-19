Teen who died after being hit by speeding taxi in Westbury, laid to rest

Kgomotso Phooko

The community of Westbury gathered at the Everest Primary School, to lay 13-year-old Ethan Tyrone Sass to rest.

The teenager died after spending almost a month in ICU at the Chris Hani Barangwanath Hospital after being hit by a speeding taxi, on Fuel Road, Westbury on 12 October 2022.

He was in an induced coma with a fractured jaw and pelvis, severe brain injuries and punctured lungs until last Tuesday night. He was then moved to the general ward, where he died the following night.

Ethan’s funeral service

The family, residents and his school mates are still reeling from the incident and are slowly coming to terms with Ethan’s passing.

During the service at Everest Primary School, Ethan was described as a bright, humble, talented, and a gentle giant.

Fabian Sass, Ethan’s father, wrote a heart wrenching eulogy about his son, read out by his mentor.

“Ethan was my precious son, and I will meet you other side.”

Ethan was also a member of the school’s chess team and earned a second place in a recent championship before his untimely death.

A father’s tribute to his son

In Loving Memory:

Of all the special gifts in life

However great or small

To have you in our lives

Was the greatest gift of all.

A special time,

A special face,

A special child,

We can’t replace.

With aching heart

We whisper low

We miss you Ethan

And Love you so

Although we seem so far apart,

You’re always in our hearts.

You filled out lives with so much joy

To us you were our precious boy.

A little while shall pass and then

We will see each other once again.

Loved, remembered, and held so dear

In hearts and minds Ethan,

You are always near

Ethan Tyrone Sass’s coffin and his chess board

Late Ethan Tyrone Sass funeral service at Everest Primary School in Johannesburg, 19 November 2022, before his body was taken to its resting place at Westpark Cemetry. The 13 year old died after being in ICU for almost a month after being hit by a speeding taxi in Fuel Road on 12 October 2022.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: ‘I want him locked up,’ says father of teen who died after being hit by speeding taxi

Taxi driver still not arrested

Ethan was hit by a speeding taxi, in the Rea Vaya lane, while crossing the road in Coronationville after collecting water from a water truck.

The driver had attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by community members who witnessed the accident.

When they inspected the taxi, they found him driving with an expired licence disc. The driver was taken to the Sophiatown police station, where he was immediately released.

“They told me they cannot arrest him. They said they will open a case of culpable homicide but said he won’t be arrested until they have enough evidence,” said Sass.

Fabian said he is determined to pursue justice for his son and is planning to enlist the help of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the Gauteng Department of Health.

Fabian also reported having struggles with police and at Helen Joseph Hospital, where his son was initially taken to after being hit by the reckless taxi driver.

Speaking to The Citizen on the progress of the case last week, Captain TJ de Bruyn of Sophiatown police station said he was not aware of the matter, promising he would request for the case file.

When this publication followed up, de Bruyn said he was still waiting for the file from his colleagues.

NOW READ: Teen who was hit by speeding taxi in Coronationville dies in ICU