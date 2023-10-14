Two more teenagers arrested for ‘horrendous’ stabbing and burning of Bolt taxi driver

Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner said it was ‘very disturbing’ that the suspects were all minors.

Two teenaged boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bolt taxi driver in Westenburg, Polokwane, on Monday.

The two suspects, accompanied by their parents, handed themselves over to police on Friday.

This follows the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect on Tuesday.

Bolt driver’s brutal murder

The three teenagers are accused of hijacking and murdering a Bolt taxi driver. The driver’s body was found in the Westenburg area on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba alleged the driver was brutally murdered by the teenagers after they requested a ride from him.

“Along the way they fatally stabbed the driver, burned and dumped his body on a newly developed site near the Place of Safety Shelter in the Westenburg policing area,” he said.

Ledwaba said the deceased Bolt driver has been identified. He added that the driver’s hijacked car was found abandoned in the Ladine area in Polokwane.

‘Disturbing that children were involved’

Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe accused the teenaged suspects of “lacking moral fibre”.

“All of the arrested suspects in this horrendous crime were found to be minors, which is very disturbing… These youngsters exhibit an unbelievable lack of moral fibre by robbing the victims and murdering them so brutally,” said Hadebe.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court once they have completed the diversion programmes with the probation officer and social workers.

Elderly man murdered during house robbery

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery in Belfast.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the couple’s grandson found his 81-year-old grandmother, Maria Elizabeth Berrange, lying on the floor with severe injuries.

“He also found the motionless body of his 81-year-old grandfather, Izak Johannes Berrange, lying on a chair with his body covered with blood,” said Mohlala.

He was declared dead at the scene. Maria Elizabeth Berrange was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

“On further investigation, it was realised that the couple’s Nissan Sentra and the.22 rifle was stolen,” said Mohlala.

The vehicle was later recovered.

