Tensions boil in Nelson Mandela Bay metro ahead of council meeting

The municipality's mayor Gary van Niekerk was expelled from his party.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is once again facing uncertainty in the mayoral office after the position was declared vacant.

In a letter written to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi informed the commission of the two proportional representation (PR) seat vacancies in the council.

The PR seats were occupied by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Gary van Niekerk and his fellow National Alliance (NA) councillor, John Mitchell.

Party infighting

Van Niekerk and Mitchell’s NA memberships were terminated for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute after they were hauled before the party’s disciplinary hearing last week.

The two councillors had unsuccessfully approached the courts to interdict their hearing, which eventually found them guilty of contravening the NA’s Constitution for their conduct.

Despite this, Van Niekerk, who was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor in May, has argued he remains a member of his party.

“I’m still the president of the National Alliance and I’m still very much the executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Municipality,” he told SABC News.

He has since gone to court again, this time to interdict the IEC from officially declaring the two positions vacant.

This is not the first time Van Niekerk and Mitchell were ousted by the NA.

Their PR seats had been declared vacant by the metropolitan municipality in March last year amid factional battles within the councillors’ party.

Van Niekerk and Mitchell, however, retained their positions a few months later after taking the matter to court.

‘Shenanigans’

Van Nierkerk has accused Ngwazi of attempting to block her possible removal ahead of a council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

“The shenanigans of the city manager are detrimental to the city, but unfortunately, this is how the city manager has operated ever since I have been in council.

“This is not the first time she has done this, and we know how that ended. The city manager is obviously doing what she can to ensure that she doesn’t face disciplinary action,” he told SABC News.

Ngwazi is on trial in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

She was arrested by the Hawks last October for her alleged role in the unlawful signing off on a R24 million tender.

This week, the magistrate presiding over the matter refused to recuse herself from the case.

The recusal application was brought last month on the grounds Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani was biased against the defence and lenient on the state, News24 reported.

The case has been postponed to 31 October.