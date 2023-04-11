Thabo Bester: HPCSA investigating allegations against Dr Nandipha Magudumana

By Faizel Patel

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it is conducting its own investigation into allegation against Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Dr Nandipha, who is the love interest of the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester – who brazenly escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, was suspended by the HPCSA for not paying her annual fees which was due on 1 April 2021.

Dr Nandipha is not allowed to practice medicine, but remains on the roll of medical practitioners.

Investigation

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the council has noted the numerous media reports regarding various allegations that have been levelled against Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

“As a regulator for the healthcare professions, registered under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974, the HPCSA will institute its own investigation into the matter.

“The HPCSA will work collectively with relevant stakeholders within government, which include the South African Police Service, the Department of Health – at both provincial and national level, the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Correctional Services to ensure that the investigation process is comprehensive,” Tsatsawane said.

Dr Nandipha and Bester, also dubbed the Facebook rapist, were arrested in Tanzania on Friday evening (7 April 2023), after being on the run for more than nine months.

Escape

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

However, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which originally declared him dead, confirmed that the charred body found in his cell was not that of Bester who was convicted in 2012.

Bester was in fact alive and at large for the last nine months.

Meanwhile, a South African delegation has arrived in Tanzania to secure the repatriation of convict Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha.

