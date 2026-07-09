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The downfall of women in leadership is because of Ben 10s, says Phophi Ramathuba

Picture of Buhlebenkosi Twala

By Buhlebenkosi Twala

3 minute read

9 July 2026

02:35 pm

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The Premier said women must stop being swayed by social and cultural influences, as it leads to self-sabotage.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba on Thabazimbi council

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: Limpopo Provincial Government/Facebook

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Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has warned about the danger of women in power falling for Ben 10s.

Ramathuba spoke during the official handover of a newly built house to the family of conjoined twins in Lulekani on Wednesday under the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in the Mopani District.

A Ben 10 is a younger man in a sexual relationship with an older woman for materialistic and financial benefits.

The Premier said women must stop being swayed by social and cultural influences, as this leads to self-sabotage.

She said this is especially true for women in power.

“If you look at the downfall of women in leadership – especially us women in politics, the downfall of us women, look at all the women who are removed, some of us very old – it’s because of Ben 10s.

“That’s what is happening. Am I lying? I am not. That is our downfall,” she said.

Ramathuba told women the power was theirs and “we are not giving it to somebody who doesn’t know what door-to-door is.”

Men will flatter you

She warned women are often flattered by men who are looking to take advantage

“I’m a woman too. The day I was appointed a brother told me that this people will tell you how beautiful you are.

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“You will think to yourself that I haven’t done any plastic surgery. My nose is still the same, my ears are still the same. I am still Phophi.

“But, knowing me, that’s why I am still here, because it’s not easy. You can’t lie to me,” she said.

Give the homes to the kids

According to Phophi, the importance of handing full ownership of the home to their children cannot be emphasised enough as a pandemic of Ben 10’s targeting women in power is at hand and they are falling for it.

“This house is for the children. I wish when we are done, we can look at how we can register it in the names of all the children, and not their mothers”, she told those gathered.

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leadership Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba

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