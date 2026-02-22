Three dead in Milnerton shooting, police launch murder investigation

Two women were found dead inside a vehicle and a man found nearby, with suspects still at large.

A violent attack in the early hours of Friday morning has left three people dead in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Milnerton, Cape Town.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that the shooting took place at approximately 10:30pm on Thursday, 21 February 2026, at the corner of Omarombo Street and Freedom Way.

Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a car riddled with bullet holes.

“Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two adult females who were declared deceased on the scene.”

Traut stated that the third victim, a 36-year-old male, was found a short distance from the car.

Victim had ties to the taxi industry

A family member who spoke to investigators shed some light on the background of the deceased male.

According to the information provided, the man had previously been involved in the taxi industry. One of the female victims was reportedly his girlfriend.

Traut noted that investigators are still working to establish what led to the attack. “The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage,” he said, “and the suspects are yet to be apprehended.”

Traut confirmed the case has since been handed to specialised investigators.

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward

With no suspects in custody, the Saps is calling on anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to assist the investigation.

Traut urged community members to share any information they may have. “Saps appeals to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation to please come forward,” he said.

Those who wish to report information anonymously can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

