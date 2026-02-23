Police yet to arrest suspects in the murder of Moulana Mustaqeem Wanza

Ml Wanza's wife, Fatima Essa, said her family has been shattered by her husband's murder.

As Muslims across the country enter the fifth day of the Islamic month of Ramadan, Western Cape police are continuing their search and arresting those responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Islamic scholar Moulana (Ml) Mustaqeem Wanza.

Ml Wanza was gunned down on Wednesday evening in New Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on the first night of Ramadan after returning from Taraweeh prayers at the Salaamudien Masjid.

Shooting

He was allegedly shot eight times on Candy Tuft Street and declared dead at the scene.

“Police said Ml Wanza had just left the mosque when he was approached and shot by unknown suspects.

“Two other men were also wounded and have been taken to the hospital. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made as yet.”

Suspects

MJC spokesperson Sheikh Riad Fataar has strongly condemned this “heinous act” and called for a thorough and urgent investigation to ensure justice is served.

“As the Muslim Judicial Council, the Muslim community, the community in general, we are shocked, we are aggrieved by the fatal shooting of Moulana Mustaqeem Wanza and the shooting and injury of Moulana Junaid Saws.

“There is no respect shown to the month of Ramadan, no respect for coming from a sacred space,” Sheikh Fataar said.

The MJC said it will also be meeting with the Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, for a follow-up engagement on crime affecting communities on the Cape Flats.

Heartbroken

Ml Wanza’s wife, Fatima Essa, said her family has been shattered by her husband’s murder.

“I ask everybody to keep us in their duas (prayers), myself and my children. Mustaqeem was a brilliant husband, a father to my children. There is nothing that I can say that is bad, that I can speak badly about him.

“His last words were for the Qur’an, also reciting. I would like whoever did this to him to be caught because nothing can replace the pain for my kids and me,” Fatima said.

Wanza was buried on Thursday.

