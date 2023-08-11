Three workers die after trench collapses on them in Tshwane

By Faizel Patel

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department is in the process of recovering the bodies of three men who lost their lives when a trench they were working in collapsed on them.

It is understood the incident happened in Myburgh Street, Capital Park, just before 4pm on 11 August 2023.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the workers are employees of a contractor that is contracted to the City of Tshwane.

Collapse

Mabaso said the men were busy with repair work of a sewage line in Capital Park when the trench collapsed on them.

“One contract worker was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate to serious injuries, while two escaped with no injuries from a trench estimated to be six metres deep and four metres wide.

“Rescue technicians are using two back actor earth working machines to create a stable sloped access which will be secured with shoring equipment to create a safe access for technicians the bodies. It is estimated that the recovery of the three males aged between 20 and 35 years may take more than twelve hours because of the unstable ground,” Mabaso said.

Victims

Mabaso added the names of the victims have not yet been released.

“This is pending the notification of their families by the South African Police Services (Saps) who are also on the scene. The scene will be handed over to the Saps for further investigation once the bodies have been recovered,” said Mabaso.

Joburg explosion

The incident comes nearly a month after a deadly underground gas explosion rocked the Johannesburg city centre.

The blast during peak Joburg traffic claimed one life and injured 48 others.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them minibus taxis, were also damaged during the explosion, which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik streets.

City Manager Floyd Brink said the investigation revealed methane gas was identified as the cause of the blast.

