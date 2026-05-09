Tzaneen mayor refuses to resign after allegedly not contributing money towards ANC events

While Mayor Gerson Phetole Molapisane has been labelled as stubborn, the ANC in Limpopo has been accused of purging members

The ANC in Limpopo’s Norman Mashabane region has allegedly shown Greater Tzaneen Municipality mayor Gerson Phetole Molapisane the door, with him in turn showing the party the middle finger.

This after the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) took a decision to remove Molapisane from his position, amid allegations that the mayor was arrogant, stubborn and selfish. The mayor was also accused of failing to take instructions from his higher-ups.

A source within the ANC in Norman Mashabane said Molapisane upset his party on a few occasions, including:

Not contributing to the cost of buses needed to ferry party members to the ANC January 8th celebrations in Moruleng, North West,

Refusing to contribute to the Limpopo ward councillors nominations lunch at the Giyani Stadium, and

Not contributing to the Workers Day event held at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

“He further refused to bankroll the hiring of gazebos for the jamboree at the venue,” said the source.

ANC Limpopo accused of purging

But his political ally, secretary for Desmond Mahasha Ward 8 in the Bolobedu South area, Luwie Raphotle, accused the ANC in Limpopo of purging.

“You see, all these accusations have nothing to do with service delivery issues. Molapisane is a real workhaholic, with the best interest of the community at heart. Since his entrance in Tzaneen six years ago, he has won the national cleanest town award twice and the coveted November 2025 Best Performing municipality award in Limpopo… even a blind man can see that the ANC in Limpopo just wants to taint his image because this man refused to be corrupt,” said Raphotle on Friday.

Molapisane refuses to step down

On Tuesday, Molapisane was called to the ANC regional offices in Tzaneen by the party’s regional leadership and asked to tender his resignation.

The source, however, said a heated exchange took place, with Molapisane refusing to step down.

In the Sepedi language, Molapisane losley translates to Troublesome.

Tshepho Leseilane, a political activist and ANC member in ward 33 in the Thlabina area, was not impressed by the mayor digging his heels in, adding that Molapisane means ‘trouble’ in Sepedi.

“When your bosses give you an instruction, you must implement without any questions. Molapisane is the kind of a leader who does not want to be led, but to lead. In the ANC, we are deployed to serve. But Molapisane does not want to serve, he always wants to be served,” he said.

Contacted for comment, ANC Norman Mashabane regional spokesperson Peter Ngobeni said the matter will be dealt with by the party’s provincial leadership.

ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson, Tonny Rachoene, said he would not comment until an official statement had been issued.

At the moment, it is not known if Greater Tzaneen Municipality has a mayor or if Molapisane will be impeached at the upcoming special council sitting.