Top 10 stories of the day: Aim to end load shedding in 2025 | McKenzie’s 2024 highlights | RAF/Discovery judgement

News today includes South Africa’s energy generation situation is looking good but the country must not “rest on its laurels”.

Meanwhile, one of the most visible politicians this year was Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, but how well did he do? We take a look.

Furthermore, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) did not ‘win’ despite the North Gauteng High Court judgement that the Fund does not have an obligation to pay claims for accident victims whose healthcare costs were already paid by their medical aid schemes.

Weather tomorrow: 24 December 2024

On Christmas Eve, the widespread showers and thundershowers expected across western Limpopo and northern Gauteng could be accompanied by disruptive rain and localised flooding. The weather service added that the southwestern interior will remain clear of precipitation with partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in places in the northern parts of the Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Ramakgopa backs SA to ‘eliminate load shedding from our vocabulary’ in 2025

South Africa’s energy generation situation is looking good but the country must not “rest on its laurels”.

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramakgopa gave confident reassurance during a briefing on energy generating capacity on Monday.

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The minister also used the briefing to announce the preferred bidders for the most recent bid windows for independent power producers (IPP) and battery energy storage system (BESS) operators.

BMA prepares for night shift amid Mozambique border tensions

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says border guards are prepared to maintain security at the Lebombo port of entry throughout the night amid threats of continued protests in Mozambique.

The BMA commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, provided an update on operations at the Lebombo port of entry leading into Mozambique late Monday afternoon.

Lebombo port of entry. Picture: X/@CliffShiko

The update comes after Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed Monday the disputed October election results that extended the ruling Frelimo party’s half-century grip on power.

2024 report card: Gayton McKenzie’s highs and lows this year

One of the most visible politicians this year was Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, but how well did he do? We take a look.

When the African National Congress (ANC) invited parties to join the government of national unity (GNU) following their disappointing national and provincial elections in May, the door was opened for power to be shared.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie receives the Memorandum at the implementation of the Bela Act on 5 November 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third Cabinet, sworn in on 3 July, now features ministers and deputy ministers from 10 other parties.

Former critics of incumbents in the GNU were appointed to the very roles they had criticised, now tasked with leading the country forward. The Patriotic Alliance leader was given the portfolio of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Eastern Cape records rise in insurance murders: ‘Victims killed by friends and family’

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has raised an alarm about insurance murders in the Eastern Cape, as friends and family target their unsuspecting victims for financial gains.

Mchunu was in the Eastern Cape on Sunday during the ministerial safer festive season operations inspection tour, and warned communities to be vigilant against this emerging crime trend.

Picture: iStock

At least 67 insurance murders were reported in the province this year.

RAF/Discovery judgement: the RAF did not ‘win’ – experts

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) did not ‘win’ despite the North Gauteng High Court judgement that the Fund does not have an obligation to pay claims for accident victims whose healthcare costs were already paid by their medical aid schemes.

A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court dismissed a case brought by Discovery Health to force the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to reimburse the medical scheme for costs it pays to its members. In its application, Discovery Health asked the court to force the RAF to comply with an earlier order by Judge Mandla Mbongwe to pay these disputed medical expenses.

Picture: Moneyweb

The RAF said in a statement that it welcomes the judgement. “Discovery Health paid for medical costs of its members involved in car accidents but in a strange twist, the medical scheme would then pass on these payments to the Fund by asking its members to claim from the RAF and pay these monies back to Discovery.

Here are five more stories of the day:

