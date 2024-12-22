Top 10 stories of the day:

As heavy rains wreaked havoc across Tshwane this weekend, claiming two lives and leaving one person missing, another storm brewed in parliament. A report by “The South Africa Brief” revealed that 61% of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s MP attended less than 75% of their portfolio committee meetings this year.

While social media was flooded with dramatic footage of rising waters in Tembisa, Ivory Park, and Pretoria, questions swirled over the MK party’s commitment to its duties. From knee-high water in streets to absent MPs in parliament, the city and the opposition struggle to stay above water.

MK and EFF MPs singled out for poor attendance of parliament’s committee meetings

A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

According to a report, more than half of the MK party’s MPs attended less than 75% of their portfolio committee meetings this year.

The MK party is the biggest opposition party in parliament after the government of national unity (GNU) was formed.

The report by ‘The South Africa Brief’ shows that 61% of the MK party’s members attended less than 75% of the meetings.

Several dead in head-on crash involving minibus taxi in Eastern Cape

The mangled wreckage of the Ford Ranger. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department.

The festive season continues to rain carnage on the roads with more than 22 people killed in separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.

In the latest crash, 13 people were killed in yet another head-on collision while others sustained serious injuries.

‘She has no option’: Malatsi accuses Didiza of stalling withdrawal of SABC Bill – report

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has accused National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of stalling the withdrawal of the SABC Bill.

He added that the Speaker is breaching the rules of the National Assembly.

Two people dead, one missing as floods sweep through Tshwane [VIDEOS]

Picture for illustration purposes. Photo: Tshwane EMS.

It has been a busy weekend in Tshwane, with floods in areas following heavy downpours of rain.

Two people lost their lives in the floods, while one is still missing.

Social media was flooded with videos of floods across Gauteng, including dramatic footage of water rising to about knee-high in Tembisa, fast-moving water in Ivory Park and flooded properties across Pretoria.

80% of JMPD’s fleet at risk as payment dispute with Afrirent escalates

The DA says metro police cars are at risk of being grounded. Picture: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg expressed concern that the absence of a city manager will affect service delivery during the festive season.

This comes after the city failed to appeal a court judgement setting aside the employment of Floyd Brink, who has served as the city manager for the last two years.

A payment dispute between the municipality and Afrirent, a company that leases vehicles to the city, could result in removing several of the municipality’s vehicles, including Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) cars.

