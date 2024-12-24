Top 10 stories of the day: 3 arrested in Orkney stabbing | Initiates die, ban proposed | SA vs Nigeria?

Weather tomorrow: 25 December 2024

Severe storms and heatwaves dominate SA’s Christmas weather, with warnings of localised flooding, hail, and fire dangers across multiple provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Three arrested in connection with Orkney resort owner stabbing

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a holiday resort owner.

The owner of Hanscombe’s Haven in Orkney was stabbed multiple times in an altercation with patrons at the resort on Monday, 16 December.

A screenshot of the video that shows the stabbing of Mark Hanscombe. Picture: X / Saps

An attempted murder case was opened at Orkney Police Station, while four cases of common assault were opened against the resort owner by the patrons.

Eastern Cape road fatalities could have been avoided, says MEC as 8 arrested for drunk driving

Road fatalities remain a pressing issue in the Eastern Cape, with eight individuals recently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The province has faced a significant rise in road fatalities since the start of the festive season on 1 December.

Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

The latest tragedy occurred on Monday night on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad.

The crash involved a Mercedes-Benz sedan colliding with a truck, claiming the lives of four people.

Call for two-year ban to prevent initiation deaths

The deaths of 20 initiates during the latest holiday season has led to traditional leaders calling for the temporary banning of initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) said the idea was to give stakeholders time to come up with a plan to avoid the deaths of initiates.

Xhosa Initiates pass by close to the funeral of Nelson Mandela, Qunu, South Africa, 14 December 2014. Picture: Brent Stirton/Getty Images.

Contralesa national chairperson chief Mathupa Mokoena told The Citizen that something was wrong for one province to always experience the deaths of initiates every year and that serious measures were needed to address the issue.

Call for stricter rules as Mantashe’s ministry spends nearly R2 million on international travel

The Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum Resources has spent nearly R2 million on international travel in just four months, according to Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe recently disclosed this in response to a parliamentary question.

Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images

The minister provided a detailed breakdown of official travel expenses for himself, his deputy Judith Tshabalala, and the ministry’s support staff since he assumed office in July.

SA vs Nigeria? Social media is not a reflection of real relations, says Dirco

In the intricate landscape of African international relations, the relationship between South Africa and Nigeria has become a focal point of tension, misconception, and resilient diplomacy.

Despite escalating social media conflicts and isolated incidents, senior diplomatic officials insist that the core of bilateral relations remains strong and multifaceted.

Ramaphosa hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the 11th Bi-National Commission in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Social media has emerged as a new arena for national rivalries.

