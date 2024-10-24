Top 10 stories of the day: Hawks bag Louis Liebenberg | Brics summit | Mbeki snubbed at Mboweni’s funeral

After days of flooding in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and thunderstorms and hail in other provinces, South Africans can expect calmer weather on Thursday. – full weather forecast here.

Hawks bag Louis Liebenberg and ninth suspect in alleged R4bn diamond scam

A major operation led by the Northern Cape Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has led to the arrest of nine suspects. The latest arrest was made on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to nine.

The suspects were apprehended in the Gauteng and North West provinces following a sting operation that began on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday.

Louis Liebenberg has been arrested by the Hawks. Picture: Facebook/ Louis Liebenberg

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

CONTINUE READING: Hawks bag Louis Liebenberg and ninth suspect in alleged R4bn diamond scam

How friends and family benefitted from OR Tambo Municipality tender that ballooned from R20m to R70m

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed how a project intended for the OR Tambo District Municipality, initially budgeted at R20 million, spiralled into a R70 million irregular tender.

On Wednesday, SIU officials provided a briefing to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about their investigation into three municipalities in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and North West.

Picture: iStock

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the unit to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration within the OR Tambo Municipality.

CONTINUE READING: How friends and family benefitted from OR Tambo Municipality tender that ballooned from R20m to R70m

Brics summit: Ramaphosa criticises Israel’s war with Palestine but fails to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

During his address during the Brics open plenary session on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa sees from many conflicts raging across the world that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

He spoke about the war between Israel and Palestine, and even criticised other countries’ support for Israel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin during bilateral engagements in Russia. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

He, however, made no mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Though South Africa filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to declare Israel’s actions in Palestine as genocide, it has maintained it’s “non-aligned” stance on Russia’s war with Ukraine.

CONTINUE READING: Brics summit: Ramaphosa criticises Israel’s war with Palestine but fails to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Kolisi shock: Timeline on how Siya and Rachel’s marriage unfolded

In a plot twist that has fans raising their eyebrows and reaching for the tissues, Siya and Rachel Kolisi have decided to hit pause on their fairytale romance.

Once the dynamic duo that captured hearts during Siya’s heroic leadership of the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023, they’ve now chosen to follow separate paths. Known for their adorable family moments and social activism, this split leaves many wondering what the future will bring.

Siya and Rahel Kolisi share a kiss after the Springbok’s victory in the Rugby World Cup in 2023. Picture: Instagram: rachelkolisi

The Kolisi’s took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the end of their eight-year marriage. Once the poster couple for love, diversity, and beating the odds in pursuit of greatness, their joint breakup revelation caught everyone off guard.

CONTINUE READING: Kolisi shock: Timeline on how Siya and Rachel’s marriage unfolded

Mbeki snubbed at Mboweni’s funeral despite late minister’s wishes [VIDEO]

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has confirmed that the former president was snubbed from speaking at former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s funeral.

Mboweni was buried in a special provincial funeral in Limpopo on Saturday.

Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

The late former finance minister and Reserve Bank Governor died earlier this month at the age of 65.

CONTINUE READING: Mbeki snubbed at Mboweni’s funeral despite late minister’s wishes [VIDEO]

